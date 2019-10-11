We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Zsweet Inzanity is a cross of Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. Consumers can expect massive colas that feel nearly sweaty thanks to the depth of quality resin. Noted for reeking of numerous flavors including pungent earthy and pine notes, Zsweet Inzanity is a must-try.