Zuchi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zuchi.
Zuchi strain effects
Zuchi strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Zuchi reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........2
February 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I enjoyed it. It's a hybrid and it gave me great uplifting feels like sativa but mellowed my body out like a indica ery well. I enjoyed it and it hit smooth and broke down great. I was recommended this strain and they did a great job recommending this fire. I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a perfect hybrid that brings you great benefits of both saliva and indica
v........8
July 27, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
Makes you feel motivated to be creative but chills you out enough to not actually do it lol kinda makes you dizzy and i get a bit of mellowed-out paranoia on it. My wife says it helps her pain a lot and also makes her want to be creative. Hungry a lot on this too ! Taste like zucchini too
k........1
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I got 3 joints rolled of this strain rn. This shit fire 🔥🔥
s........l
January 12, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
2 catcha y Boom 🧟♂️ como Zombie , lo apagué rapido….
J........y
January 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I had something like this in Amsterdam the other day, there they called it Zucotti, tasted like this combination. Fire to the dome.
8........j
February 19, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
i like it! definitely a body high..took some good naps
d........n
May 27, 2024
Happy
Tingly
i love this strain, got me fried. started raining so had to stop at the coffeeshop n chainsmoke 4 js of it, i love it tastes like zucchini you just have to be creative enough