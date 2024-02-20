stock photo similar to Zuchi
Zuchi
Zuchi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and (Biscotti x Froyo). This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Zuchi is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Umami Seed Company, the average price of Zuchi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zuchi’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zuchi, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zuchi strain effects
Zuchi strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Zuchi strain reviews7
k........2
February 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
v........8
July 27, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
k........1
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed