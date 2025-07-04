Zushilato reviews
Zushilato strain effects
Zushilato strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
i........n
July 4, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely knocked me on my butt. I haven’t been high like this in a long time, it’s so good. A nice body and head high, very euphoric and just relaxing
d........z
February 24, 2024
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Just had an 2 gram ace of this strain and it has me baked. First smell I had of it, it smelt like a mango-ey and weed smell. First tote of it I had I was gone as fuck ‼️
h........n
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Just picked some up recently and really enjoyed it. Smoked very well both out of a glass piece and papers. The effects were very strong for me personally and it hit me hard. It doesn’t take much even for a heavy smoker like myself to get very faded off of lol. Overall a 9/10 for me only thing that could be better is if it was cheaper 😂