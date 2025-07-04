Zushilato
Zushilato effects are mostly energizing.
Zushilato potency is higher THC than average.
Zushilato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zushilato is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Zushilato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zushilato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zushilato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zushilato strain effects
Zushilato strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
