Zuyaqui reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zuyaqui.
Zuyaqui strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Zuyaqui strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Depression
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........e
October 11, 2022
Giggly
Sleepy
yummy but sleepy. super amazing for sleep and period cramps. you will be sleeping all day tho. knocks me on my ass
G........a
May 12, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Very enhanced head high. Tastes a bit like ammonia and pool water, but it works and is worth it. Makes you feel a bit unstable and busy, so sit in tight. Feels as if it’s in the upper left portion of my brain. High as hell when writing this. 👍🏻
v........l
November 20, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Taste Earthy,if you want to put that as.Nutty,Tobacco. The high comes on with each toke,relaxation takes over your body. While the mind settles down for the next few hours. To the urge to close your eyes and take a nap. Great stain to do nothing or for sleep.
a........t
May 27, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Taste piney, and herby with a hint of cheese! Smells similar to some tea blends. Helped stimulate appetite on my period, and ease of mensural cramps, while uplifting my mood.
m........n
February 7, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very high a bit chemically in taste but also lemony. High TCH count. Really big head high and easy to just relax after a hard day of working, really helped with muscle and arthritis pain.