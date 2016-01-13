This one wakes you up with fire in your belly and a gleam in your eye. A blend not to be trifled with, Green Crack is our equivalent to the cup of morning coffee. While it can, in large quantities, put the imbiber to sleep, it is more often the nudge toward the door that a more docile patient might require to proceed with their day. For those unfamiliar with this blend, there's nothing illicit here. It simply gets you going a bit faster, wherever you may be headed.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,903 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
