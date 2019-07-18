Perfect for that last minute camping trip or long days spent at the lake, 40s are 0.35G machine-rolled slim joints that offer a consistent, even burn with enhanced airflow and flavour. These Animal Mints pre-rolls are grown with organic practices in an advanced hybrid greenhouse and pack a potency of up to 23% and offer a sweet and minty taste and aroma. B40 pre-rolls have been packed with a re-sealable film to ensure freshness after multiple sessions or on the go, 40s were made for sharing.

