BOXHOT PRESENTS: Alien OG, a 1.2 g 510 threaded vape, featuring a colossal 1000MG of THC and some of the purest cannabis distillate available on the market. This extraterrestrial monster blasts you with gas, earthy and lime flavours on the inhale, and leaves you with a fruity and pine exhale.



All Boxhot vapes are manufactured with exclusive, oversized hardware, making them optimized for big, full hits. Better yet, all Boxhot vapes are produced with industry-leading CO2 extraction and refining processes, and feature an entourage of expertly infused premium strain-specific terpenes.