About this product
BOXHOT PRESENTS: Alien OG, a 1.2 g 510 threaded vape, featuring a colossal 1000MG of THC and some of the purest cannabis distillate available on the market. This extraterrestrial monster blasts you with gas, earthy and lime flavours on the inhale, and leaves you with a fruity and pine exhale.
All Boxhot vapes are manufactured with exclusive, oversized hardware, making them optimized for big, full hits. Better yet, all Boxhot vapes are produced with industry-leading CO2 extraction and refining processes, and feature an entourage of expertly infused premium strain-specific terpenes.
About this strain
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with