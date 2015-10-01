Loading…
Logo for the brand Canna Farms

Canna Farms

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

HybridTHC 19%CBD
GSC effects

4,816 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
