Great strain! True to Leafly's description, it WILL send your mind on a helluva journey! I've had this before a few times, but it seems like this time, it really shines! I strongly recommend smoking this out of a pipe or chillum. Anything with water in it like a bubbler or a bong just cuts down on its potency. Definitely use a small bowl pipe, you don't need alot of it if you're smoking by yourself. It seems like it's similar to White Widow's effects, just more sharper and focused, and hits faster. You'll find yourself completely lost in your thoughts and still have enough functionality to get around in the house to do whatever you need to do before finally chilling and riding out the rest of the high. Like White Widow, its a great meditative strain, super-functional on the mental scale. It's like the strain has a very helpful mind of its own, guiding you closer to solutions of your own issues, kind of like what a Boy Scout or a Girl Scout would do with other people, always lending a helping hand. Learned a great deal as this somehow switched my mind around to the point it's like an ongoing Jeopardy! thing going on. All in all, GREAT time with this strain! I should definitely look into growing some of my own! Watch out for the munchies, though. If you've had alot to eat beforehand, then you should be okay. Smoke happy, friends!