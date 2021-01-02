Medusa, a cross of Pure Kush & Mendo Breath, is an Indica-dominant strain with a body high so powerful that it can turn you to stone. Its nugs are dense with an array of deep hues and are covered in a thick layer of sticky trichomes. cannabis seed discounts, cannabis seed sales, cannabis seed coupons, seeds for sale, cannabis seeds for sale, buy cannabis seeds, cannabis seed store near me, cannabis seed supplier. Medusa is female that loves to offer her powers anyone who thinks they can take her on. She’ll definitely turn you into stone with one look or knock you on your ass for a while. In fact, you’ll probably be back for more punishment before you know it..

