Koolato effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
55% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
22% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
