ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Koolato
  4. Reviews

Koolato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Koolato.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Aspectsec
Member since 2018
Just awesome, pure purple looking strain. The effects are really relaxing and couchlocking. It tastes like pure fucking berry its mind blowing just some pure fire from California.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mooshymooshy
Member since 2014
Specifically Tropicoolato from Bloom Phoenix. Don’t know the grower. Best bud I’ve had in awhile and by far the best I’ve had from Bloom! Stuff gets this daily smoker pretty stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Unanimous42o
Member since 2019
I am a all day every day smoker/edibles and anything with Medical cannabis so it takes quite a bit to get me feeling where I want to be but not with koolato, 2 moderate bong hits and WOW! I am on the moon right now writing this review. I love it. I will be getting more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for becjenn
Member since 2017
Wow, the taste of pine and menthol (almost diesely) are strong; at least on my vape at 370F. There is also something slightly sweet as well, but more on the lingering taste that lasts after the smoke is gone, almost citrusy. I enjoy the flavor a lot. Okay, now that I'm further in, hell, the taste is...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review