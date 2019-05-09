Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I am a all day every day smoker/edibles and anything with Medical cannabis so it takes quite a bit to get me feeling where I want to be but not with koolato, 2 moderate bong hits and WOW! I am on the moon right now writing this review. I love it. I will be getting more.
Wow, the taste of pine and menthol (almost diesely) are strong; at least on my vape at 370F. There is also something slightly sweet as well, but more on the lingering taste that lasts after the smoke is gone, almost citrusy. I enjoy the flavor a lot. Okay, now that I'm further in, hell, the taste is...