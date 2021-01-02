DR. GREENTHUMB TROPIKOOLATO It would have that unforgettable, lingering Bubba Kush taste and smell, yield like Chemdawg or G13, finish in five or six weeks like Freedom 35 and have pronounced, strong, even potency without. Tropikoolato always gives a beautiful display of purples with an impressive stoney high. Koolato is a balanced hybrid of Girl Scout Cookies, Face on Fire, and Gelato. The high is very clean and allows you to relax while focusing. Expect to feel a calm wash over your body and to have this strain erase negative thoughts. Girl Scout Cookies is a very famous strain that has up to 28 percent THC

Show more