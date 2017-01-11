Daily Special
Lemon Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A top-shelf strain like Lemon Haze should be pricey, but we don’t do pricey here – in fact we’re the total opposite. We’re simple, high-quality, and affordable. Lemon Haze looks amazing with frosty, light green bud and orange hairs that give off a smelly, sweet tropical mango aroma with hints of lemon. It’s also covered in gooey trichomes. But most importantly, it won’t break the bank. At 20% THC, you’re going to get the best for less. Carefully harvested to preserve all the precious terpenes, Lemon Haze is the chef’s special you’ve been looking for at a value menu price.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,718 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
