Lemon Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Haze.
Lemon Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1695 people reported 12321 effects
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
