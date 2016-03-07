ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 697 reviews

Silver Haze

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Silver Haze
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

Effects

483 people reported 3479 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 41%
Creative 38%
Stress 34%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 21%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 8%

Reviews

697

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Silver Haze
Strain child
Lemon Haze
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

