Heard of MK Ultra? Well, this powerful strain is here – without the steep price tag. This indica-dominant looks great and smells great with dark, green buds that give off a woody and earthy scent with hints of pine. At 20% THC, MK Ultra is going to get you nice and lifted, plain and simple. And the best part is it won’t cost you a mini fortune. Grown under the highest quality standards so you get nothing but big, spongey buds with great terpenes. The choice is easy. Get the best for less.