MK Ultra
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Heard of MK Ultra? Well, this powerful strain is here – without the steep price tag. This indica-dominant looks great and smells great with dark, green buds that give off a woody and earthy scent with hints of pine. At 20% THC, MK Ultra is going to get you nice and lifted, plain and simple. And the best part is it won’t cost you a mini fortune. Grown under the highest quality standards so you get nothing but big, spongey buds with great terpenes. The choice is easy. Get the best for less.
MK Ultra effects
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
