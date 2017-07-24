About this product
Critical Kush Feminised Stoned Effect: It's Indica dominant nature makes it ideal for relaxation, pain relief, and late night smoking
This hardy and vigorous plant flowers in just eight weeks and yields a copious harvest of some of the biggest colas you’ve ever seen that are absolutely covered in trichrome crystal
Critical Kush Feminised offers features of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine Kush flavours
THC: 25%
CBD: 2.1%
Gender: Feminised seeds
Barneys Farm - Critical Kush seeds are feminized seeds that only produce female plants
Type: Critical Kush is suitable for growing Indoor, Outdoor and Greenhouse
Genetics: Critical Kush contains 100% Indics genes
High: Critical Kush gives a ’Heavy stoned’ effect.
Flowering: Critical Kush flowers in about 50 - 60 days.
Height: Critical Kush grows to about 50 - 100 cm plants.
Yield: Critical Kush yield is about 600 gm/m2.
Prizes: Critical Kush won the first prize at the Cannabis Cup.
Medical: High in CBD
Climate : Critical Kush is suitable for Hot and Temperate climates
"Very good strain - can't say enough about it - suggest if soil is medium use at least 10 gallon pots - many cola branches some larger than the main cola, good plant for beginners and advanced growers"
"Nice plant that can be trained for SCROG. Huge yield with a longer Veg period and I could see them doing well in a SOG switching clones to flowering as soon as they root as these girls get big. Nice fruit, watch out for the humidity level if you want dense duds keep it under 50%"
About this strain
Critical Kush is a potent indica marijuana strain. Bred by Barney’s Farm, this popular strain blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.
Critical Kush effects
