Critical Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Kush.

Effects

443 people reported 3761 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 54%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 36%
Pain 33%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

645

Avatar for PKMgio
Member since 2018
Es suave, no pega tanto en bong. Me supo a chocolate y no da cruda. Está rica para relajarse porque no aletarga y da un poco de hueva pero no tanta como la green crack.
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Jamezque
Member since 2019
company great, music vibes
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Aceortiz
Member since 2020
Nice body high. Love this strain. Excellent for relaxing after a busy day.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for lauthadarkman
Member since 2016
great night time buzz to sleep on and relieve pain!
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for C1nderBear
Member since 2019
I used this strain to make some chocolate covered cookie dough, the taste isn't overwhelming and the high is excellent. Relaxing high starts in the head, moves into the body and is nice to just sit and play Dragon Age while enjoying.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HaneybadgerOG
Member since 2020
Gives a really heavy body high and tastes like pine 🌲 would recommend it but only for experienced smokers due to the paranoia it can give you
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Bram.C
Member since 2020
One of the best strains i’ve ever smoked.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy