About this product

This Indica dominant hybrid is a cross between Northern Lights and the Original Hash Plant. Dykstra Greenhouses’ Darkest Side of the Moon has quickly become a beloved Canadian strain for its distinct earthy, woody, and slightly sweet aroma. Combined with its high THC potential and consistent yield, it has become a top cultivar at Dykstra Greenhouses. Beneath the layers of sparkling trichomes, the breathtakingly powerful dark green buds are frosted with orange hairs and are coated in resin.