Dykstra Greenhouses
Darkest Side of the Moon - Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This Indica dominant hybrid is a cross between Northern Lights and the Original Hash Plant. Dykstra Greenhouses’ Darkest Side of the Moon has quickly become a beloved Canadian strain for its distinct earthy, woody, and slightly sweet aroma. Combined with its high THC potential and consistent yield, it has become a top cultivar at Dykstra Greenhouses. Beneath the layers of sparkling trichomes, the breathtakingly powerful dark green buds are frosted with orange hairs and are coated in resin.
Hash Plant effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!