About this product
rosin uses organically grown fresh frozen flowers from our farm
in Lillooet, BC. Trichomes 73-120u in size were isolated through ice water extraction and pressed with heat and pressure to create this rosin. It contains an impressive 8.1% terpenes, with d-Limonene leading the way at 1.7%, helping give you that citrusy flavour.
THC 67.5%
Terpenes 8.1%
About this strain
Red Dragon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with Afghani. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. However, some consumers say this strain makes them feel quite paranoid, so take caution with Red Dragon if you're prone to anxiety. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Growers say Red Dragon is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.
Red Dragon effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.