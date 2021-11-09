About this product
Major Terpenes:
32.5% Myrcene
19.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.5% Limonene
11.6% Alpha-Pinene
7.3% Humulene
5.7% Beta-Caryophyllene
3.5% Nerolidol
2.7% Linalool
1.5% Alpha-Bisabolol
0.7% Terpineol
2.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
Its powerful sour and rotten notes of stinky cheese are balanced by a full and earthy low flavor
Cheese, also known as "Dinafem Cheese," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the U.K. named for its sharply sour aroma. Cheese has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.