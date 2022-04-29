About this product
Cross of unknown Kush genetics
Major Terpenes:
56.8% Myrcene
11.6% Beta-Caryophyllene
9.4% Limonene
5.8% Linalool
3.7% Humulene
2.6% Beta-Pinene
2.2% Ocimene
1.6% Phytol
1.4% Terpineol
1.2% Fenchol
3.7% Other terpenes
Scent:
Noticeable exotic mango flavors give this profile a mild sweet kushy body, together with a delicate pine and citrus finish
Available Sizes:
50ml for 356$
250ml for 1425$
About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Mango Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.