Lemme just say I’m 51 Y/O I’ve smoked allot of Cannabis. I tend to lean to the Kush & Diesel strands and my choice is Indica or Indica Dominant hybrids. Tried this Mango Kush and Wow, literally blew me away. Earthy, Fruity, peppery tones... Easy Smoke and immediately begin to feel the head eup...