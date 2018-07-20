ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Mango Kush
Mango Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Kush.

Effects

769 people reported 5671 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 40%
Giggly 34%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,093

Calmlikeabong
2020
CreativeEuphoricHungryTingly
itssgavo
2019
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Pressurekingdom
2020
Really relaxing, and eased my body. Took my stress away, over all very enjoyable.
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
degasperinetto
2020
I love it. I had a great high with this strain. A strong smell and taste of pine. A sutil presence of mango and a fruity smell.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Photos

Justchrism
2020
Loved it! Super uplifting and energizing
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Missbfaith
2020
I absolutely love the flavor/smell. Hands down my favorite.
Kushconnesssore
2019
Lemme just say I’m 51 Y/O I’ve smoked allot of Cannabis. I tend to lean to the Kush &amp; Diesel strands and my choice is Indica or Indica Dominant hybrids. Tried this Mango Kush and Wow, literally blew me away. Earthy, Fruity, peppery tones... Easy Smoke and immediately begin to feel the head eup...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
monstapuss
2015
Always surprised how perfect this strain is! Dumb, hungry, happy, giggly, sexy. What else can ya want?? THANK YOU HARRY (Israel) for introducing me to this gorgeous girl.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy