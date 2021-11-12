An indica hybrid with a high total THC potential and strong terpene content led by caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene.



GSC Kush from Flint & Embers is an indica hybrid with a high total THC potential and strong terpene content led by caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. This unique blend of GSC x Conspiracy Kush, expresses fresh earthy aromas with pepper spice accents. Grown indoors, without irradiation or harmful sprays, GSC Kush is hand-harvested in small rooms, slowly dried and cured, and then carefully trimmed and sorted to capture the best bud. GSC Kush is a brilliant pairing of classic strains and a favourite for those who like high-powered full-flavoured cannabis.