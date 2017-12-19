About this product
No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid
Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes
Natural
Organic
GMO-Free
No PG, PEG, or VG
A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
