We brought vapes to the masses. We made pre-roll multi-packs even more accessible. So why not combine the best of both? We followed our imagination and let fun be our inspiration in developing our first infused pre-roll line. Sourced from quality whole-flower cultivars, infused with our signature distillate and dusted in premium kief, this is not just any squish in a stick. General Admission Peach Ringz Distillate Infused pre-rolls give you a sticky sweet and all-around sour burst of that classic slice of peach. Floral notes round out the sugary profile of this favourite strain, known for being exceptionally smooth and potent.