Marionberry Kush

Marionberry Kush
Like the fruit it is named for, Marionberry Kush is a delicious hybrid bred by Heroes of the Farm. A well-balanced cross of Raspberry Kush and Space Queen that puts off a full spectrum of fruity flavors, Marionberry Kush closely resembles her genetic “sister” Cinderella 99. There are six main phenotypes of Marionberry that all show a range of fruit flavors like passionfruit and raspberry. The aroma is smooth, sweet, and earthy with a sour twist. The effects are pronounced and uplift the mind almost immediately and then slowly relax the body without putting you to sleep

708 reported effects from 103 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 65%
Uplifted 49%
Euphoric 37%
Creative 32%

Avatar for ShadyAmy
Member since 2015
Great for people with Anxiety disorders. I felt super happy and uplifted immediately and had zero paranoia or anxiety issues. in fact I went for a nice October cruise with the music up and Windows down. great strain
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Flowers4Algernon
Member since 2016
This is my go-to strain for sleep. Relaxing effects are immediate; I feel very mellow & happy & buzzed. Then after about 5 min, the body high kicks in. My muscles relax and I'm ready for sleep. I get a good refreshing night of sleep and wake up restored and rested, which is an amazing result for...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MrWhoo00
Member since 2017
I'm a kush fan, but oh, my, my.. If your Marionberry Kush is grown and cured properly, as is the batch I got from farm called green hills. this high is amazing! I would call it the "Matthew Mconahigh" I feel alright, alright, alright. i read a lot of this strains reviews before writing mine. Not o...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for GREENgo
Member since 2014
100 star's if I could give em. Screw it, 100 star's!!!!!! It's that good. I live in Medford Or and it's very easy to find. Probably the best next to Fruity Pebbles that I have ever consumed. I am growing some now hydroponicly and I can't wait till October!!!!!
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for ttocsm
Member since 2014
Long term for me, more heady relaxed then body relaxed. Wasn't super knockout, but did make tired. Decent.
Relaxed
Raspberry Kush
Space Queen
Marionberry Kush

