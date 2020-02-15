Harts Jungle Cake pre-rolls are made entirely of flower and do not contain any shake or trim. Jungle Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that is created through crossing the infamous White fire #43 X Wedding Cake strains.



The strain has a sweet, fruity flavour with hints of marshmallow and a slight nutiness. The aroma is piney with a fruity overtone that's both sweet and spicy. Jungle Cake is an extremely popular smoke and ideal for hybrid connoisseurs.