About this product
Harts Jungle Cake pre-rolls are made entirely of flower and do not contain any shake or trim. Jungle Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that is created through crossing the infamous White fire #43 X Wedding Cake strains.
The strain has a sweet, fruity flavour with hints of marshmallow and a slight nutiness. The aroma is piney with a fruity overtone that's both sweet and spicy. Jungle Cake is an extremely popular smoke and ideal for hybrid connoisseurs.
About this strain
Jungle Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
HARTS
Harts was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
Harts knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.
