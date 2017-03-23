About this product

Haven St. Twilight is an indica dominant strain that captures the delicious sweet aroma and resinous buds from its lineage. This strain is both fruity and earthy, and is known for its notable blueberry aroma. Olive green buds are bursting with earthy orange hairs and are generously coated with frosted trichomes.



THC: 19-25% | CBD: 0-0.1%

Aroma: Fruity, Earthy, Sweet

Strain: Northern Berry

Plant Type: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, Ocimene, Nerolidol



Available in 3.5g.