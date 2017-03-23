Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Twilight is an indica dominant strain that captures the delicious sweet aroma and resinous buds from its lineage. This strain is both fruity and earthy, and is known for its notable blueberry aroma. Olive green buds are bursting with earthy orange hairs and are generously coated with frosted trichomes.
THC: 19-25% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Fruity, Earthy, Sweet
Strain: Northern Berry
Plant Type: Indica
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, Ocimene, Nerolidol
Available in 3.5g.
Northern Berry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!