ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Northern Lights #5
  • Leafly flower of Northern Lights #5

Indica

Northern Lights #5

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 181 reviews

Northern Lights #5

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

989 reported effects from 135 people
Euphoric 54%
Happy 49%
Relaxed 45%
Uplifted 42%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

181

Show all

Avatar for amasseur
Member since 2011
WOW! Now I know what people mean when they say "top shelf". It has taken me about 20 minutes to write this review. NOT FOR A BEGINNER!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappy
Avatar for Audio_Geek
Member since 2013
Wow! This strain rocks! I've smoked it in an enclosed area as well as outdoors in nature. Both times I had a blast! I was researching about something, and decided to have a puff. I immediately felt intrigued and motivated about the topic I was researching; I felt focused, uplifted, creative, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyTingly
Avatar for 420BirthdayGirl
Member since 2018
I am still pretty new to using marijuana for medical purposes. I have a hard time finding products that do not cause difficult negative effects along with the positive. Some help my pain, but make my anxiety go off the charts, others calm me, but don’t help my pain. But this strain has changed EVER...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ZB344
Member since 2014
This has to be on of the best Strains I have ever had. This sweet, and potent, flavour takes care of my ADHD/OCD & chronic pain with ease. Leaving my mind to it's creative and scientific vices with an astute focus that is, so far; paralleled by None. Northern Lights #5 is definitely a Strain to be r...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for cannapeace
Member since 2018
Purchased this strain from the Cresco Yeltrah (CY) dispensary in Butler, PA. This was listed as a "Reserve" strain on their menu and cost $15 more than the other 500 mg CO2 cartridges. I hesitated initially due in large part to the price difference. My line of reasoning was, "How much better could t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Trainwreck
Trainwreck
More upliftingLeafly flower for Chemdog
Chemdog
More popularLeafly flower for Dutch Treat
Dutch Treat
More popularLeafly flower for Headband
Headband
More upliftingLeafly flower for Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
More euphoricLeafly flower for Purple Haze
Purple Haze
More energeticLeafly flower for Blue Dream
Blue Dream
More focusingLeafly flower for LSD
LSD
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Northern Lights #5
First strain child
Bogglegum
child
Second strain child
Cherry Slyder
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5
more
photos