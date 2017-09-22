Bruce Banner feminized seeds are a classic cultivar deceivingly named after a gentle Marvel scientist. Like him, inside each plant hides a powerful green monster capable of packing quite a punch.



The Incredible Hulk is famous for its instantaneous sativa style effects that last for hours. It's a true superhero in the 420 community and was once known for winning prizes.



The superior genetics of OG Kush combined with Strawberry Diesel is to thank for this strain's highly acclaimed attributes, including its complex taste and aroma profile. Since it emerged on the scene more than a decade ago, it's been the foundation for many popular modern cultivars.



The great news is growing Bruce Banner feminized seeds from our team is a dream even for beginners. With the right care, crops reach huge heights of around 6.5 feet. They hang with vibrant green bulky nugs coated in sticky trichomes that won't disappoint.



Its popularity has led it to be a cornerstone, with numerous predecessors and phenotypes. Grow your stash of this award-winning and massive plant today.

