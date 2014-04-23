ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 315 reviews

Bruce Banner #3

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 47 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 315 reviews

Bruce Banner #3
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

221 people reported 1713 effects
Happy 62%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 49%
Creative 41%
Stress 37%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

315

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Bruce Banner #3

