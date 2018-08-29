Mango Kush feminized seeds produce fast flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 65% Indica / 35% Sativa hybrid strain has THC levels of up to 16%. This mostly Indica strain provides waves of blissful joy and boosts positive energy with its uplifting high. Mango Kush is ideal for social events, hanging out with friends and when you’re out on the town to help you mingle with new and old faces. Expect giggle fits and lots of smiles after consuming Mango Kush. The medical uses of this strain have shown to be effective against muscle spasms, pain, depression and stress.