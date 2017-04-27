Monkey Grease

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
At Kannabia Seeds, our dedicated efforts have resulted in the creation of our distinctive feminized Monkey Grease, a cross between Monkey Grease and White Widow. We focused on imparting a unique personality to this strain, emphasizing its unmistakable flavor and aroma. Monkey Grease is highly sought after for its disease resistance, adaptability to various growing conditions, and ease of cultivation, catering to a broad spectrum of growers. This versatile indica-sativa hybrid delivers a powerful relaxing effect, perfect for moments of disconnecting from the chaos.

TYPE: Indica-sativa
Flavors: spiced, sweet
Effects: relaxing
Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, pain relief
Flowering cycle: 55 days
Yield: 1.97 oz/ft or 26.46 oz/plant

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
