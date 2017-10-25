Silver Widow

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

What happens when a White Widow crosses paths with another White Widow in the hands of our most expert breeders? A spectacle of magic between genetics and botany unfolds before our eyes. Silver Widow debuts in our catalogue of feminized seeds as a perfectly stabilised, majestic hybrid.

The brightness of its trichomes gives it a silvery tone that merges with the dark green colour of its broad leaves, hence its well-deserved name "Silver". Although few know of the origin of the real parents of the White Widow genetics, an original from Shantibaba, we have found the ideal father, of assured stability and with a descendant worthy of pride. At last comes the prodigal daughter, our Silver Widow.

One of its characteristic features to take into account is its strong smell. Silver Widow is penetrating and it is lacking in floral notes – quite the opposite, like ‘unicorn vomit’ that makes it Skunk’s first cousin. On the other hand, its effect develops in the form of pleasant mixtures of well-balanced sensations of relaxation and good cheer, always leaving a door open to give free rein to the purest creativity.

Elegant and superb, it also stands out for its resistance to pests and diseases, its ease of cultivation (making it ideal for even the most inexperienced) and its remarkable growing speed. Its indoor flowering cycle is around 65 days and its production can reach 600 gr/m2. Outdoors it easily reaches 2 metres in height and, no less impressive, its productivity, is about 700 gr/plant. Be prepared to harvest between late September and early October in the northern hemisphere.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Green House Seeds, White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Kannabia Seed Company
Kannabia Seed Company
Shop products
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.