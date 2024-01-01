  • 6 Organic Terpene Infused CBG Tincture Oil Drops 2000mg Full Spectrum
  • CBD Balm 2000mg, CBD Cooling Rub Lotion 2000mg, CBD Face Cream 1000mg
  • Delicious Delta 8 THC Vegan Chocolates in Mint, Malibu, Vanilla, Blueberry, Banana and Peanut Butter
  • Elite Model Morgan loves MedPlex!
THC and CBD products

45 products
Product image for Torch Live Sugar Pineapple Fritter THC Disposable Vape Pen
Cartridges
Torch Live Sugar Pineapple Fritter THC Disposable Vape Pen
by MedPlex
Product image for Torch Caviar Sauce Strawberry Cough Disposable Vape Pen THC THCV THCP HHC
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Torch Caviar Sauce Strawberry Cough Disposable Vape Pen THC THCV THCP HHC
by MedPlex
Product image for Torch Blue Lotus + Delta 9 THC Sapphire Disposable Vape Pen Strawberry Mochi
Vape pens
Torch Blue Lotus + Delta 9 THC Sapphire Disposable Vape Pen Strawberry Mochi
by MedPlex
Product image for Strawberry CBD + Delta 9 THC Alpha Gummies 1000mg CBD 200mg THC
Gummies
Strawberry CBD + Delta 9 THC Alpha Gummies 1000mg CBD 200mg THC
by MedPlex
Product image for Buy Delta 8 Vape Online Magnetic Pod Delivery System Pineapple Express Live Resin Terpenes
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Buy Delta 8 Vape Online Magnetic Pod Delivery System Pineapple Express Live Resin Terpenes
by MedPlex
Product image for Banana Munson THC Vape Pod Live Resin Delta-8 Delta-10 THCP Buy Online
Delta-8 THC Concentrates
Banana Munson THC Vape Pod Live Resin Delta-8 Delta-10 THCP Buy Online
by MedPlex
Product image for 3 for $59 SALE 1800mg HHC + Delta 8 THC Gummies
Candy
3 for $59 SALE 1800mg HHC + Delta 8 THC Gummies
by MedPlex
Product image for 3 for $59 THC Blend Cartridge Jack Herer Reserve 90% 1 gram
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
3 for $59 THC Blend Cartridge Jack Herer Reserve 90% 1 gram
by MedPlex
Product image for $39 SALE CBD + Delta 9 THC Gummies 1000mg/200mg 20 pack Jar
Bath & Body
$39 SALE CBD + Delta 9 THC Gummies 1000mg/200mg 20 pack Jar
by MedPlex
Product image for $39 7grams THC-A Torch Flower
Flower
$39 7grams THC-A Torch Flower
by MedPlex
Product image for $29 SALE CBD 2000mg Cooling Rub Cream Topical Peppermint
Hemp CBD topicals
$29 SALE CBD 2000mg Cooling Rub Cream Topical Peppermint
by MedPlex
Product image for $39 Nano² Wicked Alien THC THCP HHCP Alpha Disposable Vape Pen
Vape pens
$39 Nano² Wicked Alien THC THCP HHCP Alpha Disposable Vape Pen
by MedPlex
Product image for $39 SALE Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies 200mg/1000mg Jar Strawberry Flavor
Delta-8 THC edibles
$39 SALE Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies 200mg/1000mg Jar Strawberry Flavor
by MedPlex
Product image for Formula26 THC Vape Pod Live Resin Delta8 Delta10 THCP
Vape pens
Formula26 THC Vape Pod Live Resin Delta8 Delta10 THCP
by MedPlex
Product image for 33.2% THC OG Kush Hybrid 10 Ct THCA/THCP Pre Rolls 7g
Pre-rolls
33.2% THC OG Kush Hybrid 10 Ct THCA/THCP Pre Rolls 7g
by MedPlex
Product image for $19.95 SALE Delta 8 Sour Diesel Sativa Magnetic Vape Pod 1g 1000mg
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
$19.95 SALE Delta 8 Sour Diesel Sativa Magnetic Vape Pod 1g 1000mg
by MedPlex
Product image for $33 SALE Alpha Nano² THC THCP HHCP Strawberry Jack Herer Disposable Vape Device 2g
Delta-8 THC Concentrates
$33 SALE Alpha Nano² THC THCP HHCP Strawberry Jack Herer Disposable Vape Device 2g
by MedPlex
Product image for $33 SALE THCV FOCUS Alpha Gummies 200mg Fruit Punch or Watermelon Strawberry
Gummies
$33 SALE THCV FOCUS Alpha Gummies 200mg Fruit Punch or Watermelon Strawberry
by MedPlex
Product image for $19 SALE Raspberry Candyland Sativa CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
Hemp CBD oil
$19 SALE Raspberry Candyland Sativa CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
by MedPlex
Product image for $19 SALE Peach Romulan Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
Hemp CBD oil
$19 SALE Peach Romulan Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
by MedPlex
Product image for $19 SALE Grape Candyland Sativa CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
Hemp CBD oil
$19 SALE Grape Candyland Sativa CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
by MedPlex
Product image for $19 SALE Lemon Mint Skywalker OG Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
Hemp CBD oil
$19 SALE Lemon Mint Skywalker OG Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000 mg
by MedPlex
Product image for $19 SALE Tangerine Skywalker OG Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000mg
Hemp CBD oil
$19 SALE Tangerine Skywalker OG Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000mg
by MedPlex
Product image for $19 SALE Tangerine Skywalker OG Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000mg
Hemp CBD oil
$19 SALE Tangerine Skywalker OG Indica CBD Vape Cartridge 1000mg
by MedPlex
