350 mAh iKrusher S2 Universal 510 Thread RECHARGEABLE VAPE BATTERY
THC —CBD —
Product rating:5.0(1)
About this product
Presenting the S2 510-Thread Battery by iKrusher – a stylish, adjustable-voltage rechargeable! At the touch of a button, you can customize your vaping experience, from 3.3V to 4.3V. Plus, its 350mAh battery keeps the journey going. Recharging is a breeze with the included cable, so don't spend your life waiting – enjoy your vaping adventure, perfected!
THE S2 510 THREAD VAPE BATTERY
Welcome to the ultimate compatibility! Our device seamlessly pairs with all 510 thread cartridges, guaranteeing a hassle-free experience that's truly universal. Take control with our adjustable voltage settings, putting the power of customization right in your hands. Your flavor, your intensity. Fuel your journey with a robust 350 mAh rechargeable battery, ensuring your adventures are never cut short. Elevate your sessions with our preheat function, setting the stage for a smooth and satisfying experience every time. Your path to perfection starts here.
ENHANCED FEATURES
iKrusher is dedicated to offering you the very best vape batteries available in the industry. We closely work with several top-tier brands as their vape designer and/or manufacturer. We are always committed to our clients, and building the highest quality vape products. Your vape pen should be about your individual preference and experience, and your vape battery powers that entire experience. This S2 510 vape battery is compatible with iKrusher's Calibr Pro Cartridge, Tux Cartridge, and Tux Pro Cartridge.
VAPE BATTERY CARE
For the best battery care, please adhere to the following:
Do not leave your battery at a temperature that is too hot. This will cause the battery to drain and short.
Leave your battery charging for the required time of 30 minutes to one hour. Leaving it charging overnight can cause a battery shortage.
Make sure your pods are clear of debris before placing them into the battery.
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
