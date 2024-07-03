Presenting the S2 510-Thread Battery by iKrusher – a stylish, adjustable-voltage rechargeable! At the touch of a button, you can customize your vaping experience, from 3.3V to 4.3V. Plus, its 350mAh battery keeps the journey going. Recharging is a breeze with the included cable, so don't spend your life waiting – enjoy your vaping adventure, perfected!



THE S2 510 THREAD VAPE BATTERY

Welcome to the ultimate compatibility! Our device seamlessly pairs with all 510 thread cartridges, guaranteeing a hassle-free experience that's truly universal. Take control with our adjustable voltage settings, putting the power of customization right in your hands. Your flavor, your intensity. Fuel your journey with a robust 350 mAh rechargeable battery, ensuring your adventures are never cut short. Elevate your sessions with our preheat function, setting the stage for a smooth and satisfying experience every time. Your path to perfection starts here.



ENHANCED FEATURES

iKrusher is dedicated to offering you the very best vape batteries available in the industry. We closely work with several top-tier brands as their vape designer and/or manufacturer. We are always committed to our clients, and building the highest quality vape products. Your vape pen should be about your individual preference and experience, and your vape battery powers that entire experience. This S2 510 vape battery is compatible with iKrusher's Calibr Pro Cartridge, Tux Cartridge, and Tux Pro Cartridge.



VAPE BATTERY CARE

For the best battery care, please adhere to the following:



Do not leave your battery at a temperature that is too hot. This will cause the battery to drain and short.

Leave your battery charging for the required time of 30 minutes to one hour. Leaving it charging overnight can cause a battery shortage.

Make sure your pods are clear of debris before placing them into the battery.

