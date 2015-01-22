ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Afghani
  • Leafly flower of Purple Afghani

Indica

Purple Afghani

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 93 reviews

Purple Afghani

A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

360 reported effects from 65 people
Relaxed 49%
Sleepy 46%
Happy 40%
Euphoric 27%
Uplifted 26%

Reviews

93

Show all

Avatar for allgovernmentsLIE
Member since 2011
It has that stinky, cheesy, musty, dank smell, like Ingrid or UK Cheese. My microscope inspection revealed plenty of gorgeous, matured trichromes that were either perfectly clear or hazy and sugary-looking. EXCELLENT for anxiety, and I have no doubt that it will help me sleep incredibly well toni...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for rizlo
Member since 2014
this is one of the best weed ever..REALLY..NO KIDDING..mine is full brown..no green..super dry.. every psychiatrist and psycholog have to have this..at the begginning of the session give one to your patient.. s/he will say.. oooo it's all good now.. hahaha it's like good high with perfect sedative e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Califoregonian
Member since 2015
When grown right, this is possibly the best Indica-dominant medical strain out there. Pungent, sweet earthy smell not unlike a combination of coffee and berries, smoke is delicious, rich, spicy and sweet. Beautiful, multicolored buds tinged with purple, just dense enough to be easy to break up for s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for redsox21
Member since 2014
I always say my favorite time to smoke is when I'm sick, and I currently have the flu and this one is bad! Purple afghani completely took away the pain and headaches. I haven't really gotten any sleep the past few days so I can't wait for this to hit me like a freight train ( I dabbed it) lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nirvanalove
Member since 2014
This strain gives me a nice mellow high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More popularLeafly flower for Querkle
Querkle
More hungryLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More hungryLeafly flower for Kryptonite
Kryptonite
More tinglyLeafly flower for Ogre
Ogre
More popularLeafly flower for Mars OG
Mars OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More sleepyLeafly flower for Presidential OG
Presidential OG
More tingly
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Afghani
First strain child
LVPK
child
Second strain child
Purple Hindu Kush
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple AfghaniUser uploaded image of Purple AfghaniUser uploaded image of Purple AfghaniUser uploaded image of Purple AfghaniUser uploaded image of Purple AfghaniUser uploaded image of Purple AfghaniUser uploaded image of Purple Afghani
more
photos
Cannabis Tourism: The Kush Tour Experience
Cannabis Tourism: The Kush Tour Experience