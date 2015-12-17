Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.





