Animal Mintz 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (East Mill Creek)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

THC: 702mg

MELT SCALE: 72%

TERPENES: 4.4%

LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC

TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy

FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native soil

Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Animal Mints, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.

About this strain

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342