Black Cherry Punch distillate from -ness offers 86% THC, comes in a cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries and features a sweet, citrusy and earthy terpene flavour profile. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Explore your -ness™.
Black Cherry Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
