Black Cherry Punch distillate from -ness offers 86% THC, comes in a cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries and features a sweet, citrusy and earthy terpene flavour profile. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Explore your -ness™.