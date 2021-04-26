Black Cherry Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Punch.
Black Cherry Punch strain effects
Black Cherry Punch strain flavors
Black Cherry Punch strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
K........o
April 26, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
You could be picking up dogshit, and on this stuff, you’d be having the time of your life. Every inch of my body is burning relaxed and I feel like a huge Sour Patch Kid. The remnants of 3 meals and two bags of chips I just plowed through are scattered across my table. My date who also got sloshed and the time of her life is snoring up a storm and passed out. I’m still laying here in awe and I have to go to work in 3 hours. This is the strongest & best high I’ve ever had. 🤯
o........6
March 23, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Absolutely in love. Sooo smooth and tasty, im a veteran smoker and only smoked part of a blunt and was set. Extremely tingly and euphoric with no paranoia or anxiety at all, helped a lot with muscle cramps/spasms associated with digestive issues. Smoked a little bit before bed after a long flight and had a great sleep in a hotel which is rare
n........s
April 16, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very potent and great! But as an experienced smoker, she can make ya green out quick
S........3
September 12, 2021
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
I have a pretty low tolerance for THC, but I have a one-hitter that I use and I tried Black Cherry Punch for the first time. I definitely got high, but it was a gentle climb and I felt very relaxed, fuzzy, and had no anxiety (which is fantastic, because sometimes I get too anxious with cannibis). The come down is just as gentle as the climb. It alleviated body pain, calmed my overthinking tendencies, and allowed me to settle down very comfortably. Fantastic strain for me. My bud tender recommended this one, and it’s definitely really wonderful.
T........f
July 21, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
A very nice,, desserty, fruity, hashy flavour , smokes pretty nice too; clean grey ash ,, clean flavour ,not chemically ,this batch was grown with care and a proper all-around cycle .. first I felt relaxed ,, a nice light body buzz to begin with , then after about 20,25 minutes ,, I noticed I felt up, uplifted , undepressed,,energized , motivated and eager to complete the tasks at hand that were set before me previously ,,in a mellow , careless I-don’t-want-to-do-anything state of mind .. last batch I had of the black cherry punch want too clean or great. This batch I purchased is clean and nice sweet smoke. The effect seemed to endure for a couple hours if not 3,3.5. A mellow come down afterward ,, I m feeling good ,, body buzzed and mentally uplifted and feeling a clear mind , ,, well,, almost clear . Sometimes things pile up inside ,, this kind bud will leave you relaxed , mellowed , yet pick you up and energize you at the same time .. the black cherry punch will have you coming back ,,begging for more . This strain seemed suitable for a uptight ,,stressed out ,squirrelly fucker like me .. Thanks to the breeder(s). Thank you VLB. And thanks for all the info Leafly.
p........n
May 14, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
This is my favorite strain. Even more so than Blue Dream (which moves to the number two position). I'm 71 years old, but in good shape, and I mostly do dry herb vape in the evening. Why is is great? it just works for me personally. What strikes me is that there is a kind of loose consensus about which strains are great, epic even. But then there is that individual taste thing where people have their own top ten. I tell you what, the fact that we can buy weed legally now is a dream come true. Color me a happy former hippy.
g........6
December 26, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I had to give this strain 5 stars. It is a perfect Indica for sleep and relaxing on your day off. The buds are beautiful and the smell is AMAZING. I’ve been running through strains to find one that helps with my anxiety and this is in my top 2 favorites. HIGHly recommend.
o........2
June 25, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
I got this strain as an outdoor and it genuinely helped my back pain and is still doing so as we speak. i really recommend this strain