A very nice,, desserty, fruity, hashy flavour , smokes pretty nice too; clean grey ash ,, clean flavour ,not chemically ,this batch was grown with care and a proper all-around cycle .. first I felt relaxed ,, a nice light body buzz to begin with , then after about 20,25 minutes ,, I noticed I felt up, uplifted , undepressed,,energized , motivated and eager to complete the tasks at hand that were set before me previously ,,in a mellow , careless I-don’t-want-to-do-anything state of mind .. last batch I had of the black cherry punch want too clean or great. This batch I purchased is clean and nice sweet smoke. The effect seemed to endure for a couple hours if not 3,3.5. A mellow come down afterward ,, I m feeling good ,, body buzzed and mentally uplifted and feeling a clear mind , ,, well,, almost clear . Sometimes things pile up inside ,, this kind bud will leave you relaxed , mellowed , yet pick you up and energize you at the same time .. the black cherry punch will have you coming back ,,begging for more . This strain seemed suitable for a uptight ,,stressed out ,squirrelly fucker like me .. Thanks to the breeder(s). Thank you VLB. And thanks for all the info Leafly.