  3. Black Cherry Pie
Hybrid

Black Cherry Pie

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Black Cherry Pie nugget
Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie is a fruity strain with colorful foliage. Created by Green Mountain Collective, this strain is the genetic offspring of Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. These genetics are exhibited in the deep purple hues overlaid by jade green buds with orange hairs, as well as in the pungent woody aroma smeared with tart blackberry. Black Cherry Pie’s physical effects soothe nausea and minor aches and pains while keeping the mind aloof and creative. Its bright mind and semi-sedative effects make it a natural complement for indoor activities and relaxed evenings.

Reviews

25

Avatar for mcg360
Member since 2017
Taste is out of this world! Rich flavor and wonderful high. This bud doesn't couch lock me, but I also feel the effects perfectly! It's a nice balance of body and head...Highly recommended!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MrWentworth
Member since 2017
A favorite in the Santa Cruz Mountains! This flower is impressive on many levels.. Immediately and at first glance I was gifted with an optical orgasm! This flower is absolutely gorgeous! Royal plum colored purples laying over vibrant green exterior. When snapped open it's is as if you were looking ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for brian318
Member since 2015
Exactly like cherry pie in effect, maybe more mellow. Dark green buds with dark purple leaves throughout. Good daytime strain because it doesn't cause couch-lock.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GarnetEiko
Member since 2017
I'm new to smoking and I've gotta say, this is my favorite so far. Relaxing yet gets your mind going in a creative direction
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PWhite831
Member since 2017
Perfection! A perfect blend of flavor and color. I love it!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Black Cherry Pie

