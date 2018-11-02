About this product
You know those highs were you can't help but smile, even when the situation doesn’t call for it? Yeah, Amnesia Haze gives you one of those highs. She works great in a social setting where everyone is partaking in her glory. She’ll either leave your group in quiet, understanding tranquility, or you’ll all be laughing and intensely discussing every topic under the sun.
Amnesia haze is a sativa dominant strain placed first in the 2012 cannabis cup winner, It won with a high yield and high thc level. A truly beautiful and embracing cannabis strain that should be available in coffee shops and bars everywhere. She is one of the best Haze variations around.
About this strain
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
Amnesia Haze effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with