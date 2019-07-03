Pineapple Express - Orgenics Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pineapple Express consumers report an energetic, creative buzz; the optimum high for socializing and easing stress.
It is a dense, fruity flower with a taste of pineapple, pine and cedar.
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: Trainwreck x Hawaiian
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene
THC%: 17-23%
Cultivation Highlights
Craft/Micro Grown
Genetics: In-House (PEXPT18)
Growing Media: Certified Organic Soil Mix
Nutrients: Remo, Emerald Harvest, Canna
NO PESTICIDES OR FOLIAR SPRAYS
Grown Indoors - PLC operated facility
Cured in negative pressure environment - minimum 23 days
Constant humidity and temperature control from harvest to packaging
Pineapple Express effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,746 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
