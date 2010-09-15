Pineapple Express reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Express.

write a review

Pineapple Express strain effects

Reported by 4388 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Energetic

Pineapple Express strain helps with

  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Pineapple Express reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 15, 2010
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
The dopest dope I've ever smoked.
2165 people found this helpful
March 16, 2015
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Makes me feel like a slab of butter on a big ol pile of flapjacks!
1545 people found this helpful
October 24, 2016
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
After 30 years of not smoking weed, I stopped by a dispensary in Colorado to pick out weed for my first high in ages. The helpful budtender pointed me to Pineapple Express, which he said would be a great return to weed. Boy, was he right! Being a hybrid, it was a perfect sativa/indica blend of mellow and alertness. It had an awesome taste and smoked from my new pipe soooo smoothly! After taking it slow with a few deep tokes, I instantly got that familiar sweet high I last experienced 30 years ago! A pleasant laid back chill with absolutely no paranoia. A fantastic choice I won't forget, and I am so glad this strain was my reintroduction to getting high again! Can't wait for my next high with this awesome strain!
849 people found this helpful
June 21, 2016
Great strain to use at any time. Remedy's symptoms from a handful of mental conditions, just like its made to do. Anybody living with mental stress should try this strain, in order to be able to calm down the body and nervous system but also stimulate the mind enough that focusing isn't as hard as after using a heavy indica for relaxation. I feel confident yet relaxed enough to be calm after using this strain. Perfect combination of strains to create a mild cerebral high along with a heightened sense of creativity in the light of total relaxation in mind and body.
198 people found this helpful
May 8, 2016
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Pineapple Express: took awhile to get this strain so the anticipation was intense, nonetheless, nice strain. Didn't blow me away, however I did feel both awake but EXTREMELY relaxed. Functional, but slow. Feels almost indica til you get up and stretch; and what's wrong with a nice stretch? Little munchies, nice mood booster, giggly, & pretty level headed. Only big downside I saw was my eyes drooped (I literally laughed at that word for 20 seconds) & made me appear more high than I actually was. But, hey, I'm that kind of stoner that likes to go around pretending I'm not half baked :P
173 people found this helpful
July 5, 2015
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
my favorite sativa but bc of the taste. Cinderella 99, Willy Wonder, Willy Wonka, Cinderella Dream, Casey Jones are all equally potent in my opinion, but PExpress has them beat on taste. I've tried strains from CO and Seattle. where the CO buds were small and tight and bright green (popcorn buds), the Seattle strain is big fat red haired dark and light green monster nug. it is what a sativa should be. it's an intense quick hitting heady high (no couch potato) that is uplifting and euphoric. taste ranges from fruity, pineapple of course, earthy, with hints of pine or wood. helps motivate. gives you a serious appetite. introspective and creative. my.fav.sativa. you will not be disappointed.
136 people found this helpful
April 19, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
"Hands down, the dopest dope I've ever smoked." This strain will have you feeling energetic, happy, and ready to get active. The batch that I tried reminded me of the smell of Mini Wheats, and I really enjoyed it. If you get a chance to try this rare breed, I'd highly recommend it. Cheers!
105 people found this helpful
February 1, 2014
Loading...Relaxed
After the release of the popular stoner flick by the same name, many people assumed that Pineapple Express was a fictional strain, but the truth is it is a very real bud, a cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian, both heavily influenced by sativa genes. It is this background that makes Pineapple Express such a popular strain. The jubilant sativa high can completely change your day and is very different from the mostly indica based strains popular on market. You will want this medication in your life, and you will become giddy when you see it on a menu. Pineapple Express is a shiny bud, bright with trichromes, making for a pale green bud. Juxtaposed against this pastel flower are orange hairs grouped in thick clumps. When I broke it up, a fine layer of kief was left on the bottom of my dish, speaking to the number of crystals covering these buds. The smell of this strain is sweet and succulent and lingered on my fingers long after I handled it. There is a mouth watering effect when the tropical aroma is deeply inhaled. While pineapple is assumed, it is more mango and pear: both luscious and juicy. Tearing into this bud is like ripping into an off-the-branch-fresh fruit. The flavor, although sweet in the green hit, is astringent in the exhale and can be harsh. This can be the case with some sativas types. Although Pineapple Express has some Afghani indica in its Trainwreck heritage, this is a predominantly sativa high. It’s been touted as the happiest of highs--completely relaxed and carefree. Medicating with Pineapple Express is a bit like going on vacation. Even though it is mellow and cheerful, there is little chance you are going to get much work done. This strain is distracting, and I had a hard time achieving much of anything. It is much better enjoyed when responsibility can be shelved and the high can truly be enjoyed. I’d strongly recommend this strain as an effective antidepressant. It helps you forget yourself and unwind. In today’s hectic world, it can be your stolen moment to center yourself. http://ocweedreview.wordpress.com/
90 people found this helpful

Photos of Pineapple Express

Show all

Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Express

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...