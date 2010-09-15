Pineapple Express reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Express.
Pineapple Express strain effects
Pineapple Express strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
p........h
September 15, 2010
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
The dopest dope I've ever smoked.
B........0
March 16, 2015
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Makes me feel like a slab of butter on a big ol pile of flapjacks!
s........n
October 24, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
After 30 years of not smoking weed, I stopped by a dispensary in Colorado to pick out weed for my first high in ages. The helpful budtender pointed me to Pineapple Express, which he said would be a great return to weed. Boy, was he right! Being a hybrid, it was a perfect sativa/indica blend of mellow and alertness. It had an awesome taste and smoked from my new pipe soooo smoothly! After taking it slow with a few deep tokes, I instantly got that familiar sweet high I last experienced 30 years ago! A pleasant laid back chill with absolutely no paranoia. A fantastic choice I won't forget, and I am so glad this strain was my reintroduction to getting high again! Can't wait for my next high with this awesome strain!
Y........0
June 21, 2016
Great strain to use at any time. Remedy's symptoms from a handful of mental conditions, just like its made to do. Anybody living with mental stress should try this strain, in order to be able to calm down the body and nervous system but also stimulate the mind enough that focusing isn't as hard as after using a heavy indica for relaxation. I feel confident yet relaxed enough to be calm after using this strain. Perfect combination of strains to create a mild cerebral high along with a heightened sense of creativity in the light of total relaxation in mind and body.
s........y
May 8, 2016
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Pineapple Express: took awhile to get this strain so the anticipation was intense, nonetheless, nice strain. Didn't blow me away, however I did feel both awake but EXTREMELY relaxed. Functional, but slow. Feels almost indica til you get up and stretch; and what's wrong with a nice stretch? Little munchies, nice mood booster, giggly, & pretty level headed. Only big downside I saw was my eyes drooped (I literally laughed at that word for 20 seconds) & made me appear more high than I actually was. But, hey, I'm that kind of stoner that likes to go around pretending I'm not half baked :P
e........a
July 5, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
my favorite sativa but bc of the taste. Cinderella 99, Willy Wonder, Willy Wonka, Cinderella Dream, Casey Jones are all equally potent in my opinion, but PExpress has them beat on taste. I've tried strains from CO and Seattle. where the CO buds were small and tight and bright green (popcorn buds), the Seattle strain is big fat red haired dark and light green monster nug. it is what a sativa should be. it's an intense quick hitting heady high (no couch potato) that is uplifting and euphoric. taste ranges from fruity, pineapple of course, earthy, with hints of pine or wood. helps motivate. gives you a serious appetite. introspective and creative. my.fav.sativa. you will not be disappointed.
M........z
April 19, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
"Hands down, the dopest dope I've ever smoked." This strain will have you feeling energetic, happy, and ready to get active. The batch that I tried reminded me of the smell of Mini Wheats, and I really enjoyed it. If you get a chance to try this rare breed, I'd highly recommend it. Cheers!
O........w
February 1, 2014
Relaxed
After the release of the popular stoner flick by the same name, many people assumed that Pineapple Express was a fictional strain, but the truth is it is a very real bud, a cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian, both heavily influenced by sativa genes. It is this background that makes Pineapple Express such a popular strain. The jubilant sativa high can completely change your day and is very different from the mostly indica based strains popular on market. You will want this medication in your life, and you will become giddy when you see it on a menu. Pineapple Express is a shiny bud, bright with trichromes, making for a pale green bud. Juxtaposed against this pastel flower are orange hairs grouped in thick clumps. When I broke it up, a fine layer of kief was left on the bottom of my dish, speaking to the number of crystals covering these buds. The smell of this strain is sweet and succulent and lingered on my fingers long after I handled it. There is a mouth watering effect when the tropical aroma is deeply inhaled. While pineapple is assumed, it is more mango and pear: both luscious and juicy. Tearing into this bud is like ripping into an off-the-branch-fresh fruit. The flavor, although sweet in the green hit, is astringent in the exhale and can be harsh. This can be the case with some sativas types. Although Pineapple Express has some Afghani indica in its Trainwreck heritage, this is a predominantly sativa high. It’s been touted as the happiest of highs--completely relaxed and carefree. Medicating with Pineapple Express is a bit like going on vacation. Even though it is mellow and cheerful, there is little chance you are going to get much work done. This strain is distracting, and I had a hard time achieving much of anything. It is much better enjoyed when responsibility can be shelved and the high can truly be enjoyed. I’d strongly recommend this strain as an effective antidepressant. It helps you forget yourself and unwind. In today’s hectic world, it can be your stolen moment to center yourself. http://ocweedreview.wordpress.com/