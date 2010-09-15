After the release of the popular stoner flick by the same name, many people assumed that Pineapple Express was a fictional strain, but the truth is it is a very real bud, a cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian, both heavily influenced by sativa genes. It is this background that makes Pineapple Express such a popular strain. The jubilant sativa high can completely change your day and is very different from the mostly indica based strains popular on market. You will want this medication in your life, and you will become giddy when you see it on a menu. Pineapple Express is a shiny bud, bright with trichromes, making for a pale green bud. Juxtaposed against this pastel flower are orange hairs grouped in thick clumps. When I broke it up, a fine layer of kief was left on the bottom of my dish, speaking to the number of crystals covering these buds. The smell of this strain is sweet and succulent and lingered on my fingers long after I handled it. There is a mouth watering effect when the tropical aroma is deeply inhaled. While pineapple is assumed, it is more mango and pear: both luscious and juicy. Tearing into this bud is like ripping into an off-the-branch-fresh fruit. The flavor, although sweet in the green hit, is astringent in the exhale and can be harsh. This can be the case with some sativas types. Although Pineapple Express has some Afghani indica in its Trainwreck heritage, this is a predominantly sativa high. It’s been touted as the happiest of highs--completely relaxed and carefree. Medicating with Pineapple Express is a bit like going on vacation. Even though it is mellow and cheerful, there is little chance you are going to get much work done. This strain is distracting, and I had a hard time achieving much of anything. It is much better enjoyed when responsibility can be shelved and the high can truly be enjoyed. I’d strongly recommend this strain as an effective antidepressant. It helps you forget yourself and unwind. In today’s hectic world, it can be your stolen moment to center yourself. http://ocweedreview.wordpress.com/