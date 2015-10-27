Palmetto Cannabis
Agent Orange can perplex and confuse. It's weed—a sativa, to be specific—that smells and tastes like a fresh Florida orange. What's that all about? Fortunately great things don't need to make a ton of sense, they just need to be great. So be perplexed. Be confused. It's all good. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Agent Orange effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
