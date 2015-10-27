About this product

Agent Orange can perplex and confuse. It's weed—a sativa, to be specific—that smells and tastes like a fresh Florida orange. What's that all about? Fortunately great things don't need to make a ton of sense, they just need to be great. So be perplexed. Be confused. It's all good. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.